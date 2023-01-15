Badger DAO Price Tops $2.59 (BADGER)

Badger DAO (BADGER) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 14th. Badger DAO has a market cap of $43.82 million and $6.61 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Badger DAO token can currently be bought for approximately $2.59 or 0.00012482 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Badger DAO has traded 13.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Badger DAO Profile

Badger DAO’s launch date was December 3rd, 2020. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,928,536 tokens. Badger DAO’s official website is app.badger.finance. The official message board for Badger DAO is badgerdao.medium.com. Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Badger DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating.”

