Balancer (BAL) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $16.45 Million

Balancer (BAL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. In the last week, Balancer has traded up 21.7% against the dollar. One Balancer token can currently be purchased for about $6.47 or 0.00031202 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Balancer has a total market capitalization of $301.88 million and approximately $16.45 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003306 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000280 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000348 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.91 or 0.00427617 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000132 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,350.65 or 0.30203451 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.73 or 0.00859545 BTC.
Balancer Token Profile
Balancer’s launch date was June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 54,719,379 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,624,129 tokens. Balancer’s official message board is balancer.finance/blog-feed. The official website for Balancer is balancer.finance. Balancer’s official Twitter account is @balancerlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Balancer Token Trading
