Bancor (BNT) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $5.04 Million

Bancor (BNT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. One Bancor token can currently be bought for $0.41 or 0.00001972 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bancor has traded up 16.6% against the dollar. Bancor has a total market cap of $66.22 million and $5.04 million worth of Bancor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bancor Profile

BNT is a token. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2017. Bancor’s total supply is 160,867,259 tokens. Bancor’s official message board is blog.bancor.network. The official website for Bancor is bancor.network. The Reddit community for Bancor is https://reddit.com/r/bancor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bancor’s official Twitter account is @bancor and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bancor

According to CryptoCompare, “Bancor (BNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Bancor has a current supply of 160,257,289.91209757. The last known price of Bancor is 0.40177852 USD and is up 0.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 328 active market(s) with $5,902,757.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bancor.network/.”

