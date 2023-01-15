Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) is Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ 4th Largest Position

Hoertkorn Richard Charles trimmed its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 322,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,667 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises about 5.6% of Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings in Bank of America were worth $9,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.5% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 135,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 150.3% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 4.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 405,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,698,000 after acquiring an additional 16,319 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at about $586,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at about $534,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $35.23 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $29.31 and a 1 year high of $50.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.91.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 26.52%. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.59%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.44 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.94.

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

