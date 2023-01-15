Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.18, RTT News reports. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Up 1.8 %

BK stock opened at $49.03 on Friday. Bank of New York Mellon has a twelve month low of $36.22 and a twelve month high of $64.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $39.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.11.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 51.03%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total transaction of $787,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,278,967.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BK. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,096,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,635 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 232,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,519,000 after purchasing an additional 81,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 165.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Bank of New York Mellon from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.65.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.