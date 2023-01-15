Barclays Cuts SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Price Target to $336.00

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $341.00 to $336.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on SBA Communications from $389.00 to $335.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on SBA Communications from $323.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. UBS Group cut their target price on SBA Communications to $365.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen cut their target price on SBA Communications from $389.00 to $341.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on SBA Communications from $389.00 to $341.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $341.27.

SBA Communications Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $306.55 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $289.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $301.41. SBA Communications has a 12-month low of $236.20 and a 12-month high of $379.99. The firm has a market cap of $33.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.63 and a beta of 0.49.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $675.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.42 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 16.01%. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that SBA Communications will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 76.55%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $568,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SBA Communications in the 1st quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 157.6% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

