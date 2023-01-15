Barclays Raises PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) Price Target to $26.00

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

PWSC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on PowerSchool from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on PowerSchool to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on PowerSchool from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of PowerSchool to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PowerSchool currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $23.80.

Shares of NYSE PWSC opened at $25.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.14. PowerSchool has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $26.05. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

PowerSchool ( NYSE:PWSC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $162.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.18 million. PowerSchool had a negative net margin of 5.12% and a positive return on equity of 5.79%. As a group, analysts anticipate that PowerSchool will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LGT Capital Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of PowerSchool in the 2nd quarter worth $5,844,000. Norwood Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of PowerSchool during the second quarter worth about $3,168,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 39.5% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,507,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,220,000 after acquiring an additional 710,396 shares in the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its position in shares of PowerSchool by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 18,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in PowerSchool by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 61.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution is embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts representing approximately 45 million students worldwide. Its cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

