BarnBridge 24 Hour Volume Reaches $3.60 Million (BOND)

BarnBridge (BOND) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. One BarnBridge token can now be bought for $3.90 or 0.00018684 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BarnBridge has traded 13.4% higher against the US dollar. BarnBridge has a total market cap of $30.85 million and approximately $3.60 million worth of BarnBridge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003002 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 45.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.63 or 0.00429294 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 26.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,330.45 or 0.30321895 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $190.54 or 0.00912657 BTC.

BarnBridge Profile

BarnBridge launched on September 7th, 2020. BarnBridge’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,910,262 tokens. The official website for BarnBridge is barnbridge.com. BarnBridge’s official Twitter account is @barn_bridge and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BarnBridge

According to CryptoCompare, “BarnBridge is a risk tokenizing protocol. It allows hedging yield sensitivity and price volatility. BarnBridge does this by accessing debt pools on other DeFi protocols, and transforming single pools into multiple assets with varying risk/return characteristics.”

