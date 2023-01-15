Basic Attention Token Price Tops $0.23 (BAT)

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. Basic Attention Token has a total market capitalization of $350.12 million and approximately $38.97 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Basic Attention Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00001121 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Basic Attention Token has traded 29.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003149 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000282 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000350 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 48.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.71 or 0.00431112 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000133 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,336.22 or 0.30450258 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $189.62 or 0.00911266 BTC.
Basic Attention Token Profile
Basic Attention Token’s launch date was May 31st, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,355,700 coins. Basic Attention Token’s official website is basicattentiontoken.org. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Basic Attention Token Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Basic Attention Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Basic Attention Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
