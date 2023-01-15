Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Purchased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 239.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 48,704 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,337 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $10,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 108.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,814,411 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,610,557,000 after acquiring an additional 13,965,418 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 5.7% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,449,396 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,343,440,000 after acquiring an additional 292,766 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,219,559 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,286,779,000 after purchasing an additional 725,606 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,648,455 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $590,155,000 after purchasing an additional 25,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,309,921 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $569,465,000 after purchasing an additional 363,641 shares in the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BDX. Cowen dropped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com lowered Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Friday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.82.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $255.85 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $215.90 and a 1 year high of $280.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $244.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.69. The company has a market capitalization of $72.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.02. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.90%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

