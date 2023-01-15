Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Tobam

Tobam trimmed its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 119,704 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 33,517 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and comprises about 1.9% of Tobam’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Tobam’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $26,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 87.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BDX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $319.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.82.

Becton, Dickinson and Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:BDX opened at $255.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $244.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.51, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.04. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $215.90 and a 1 year high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 9.16%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.90%.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

