BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Coverage Initiated at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $308.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink upped their target price on BeiGene from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Cowen upped their price target on BeiGene from $200.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen increased their target price on BeiGene from $200.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BeiGene from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on BeiGene to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $253.00.

NASDAQ BGNE opened at $270.66 on Wednesday. BeiGene has a fifty-two week low of $118.18 and a fifty-two week high of $279.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 4.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.68 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $209.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.33.

In related news, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $631,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO John Oyler sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.84, for a total value of $5,171,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total transaction of $631,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 43,033 shares of company stock worth $9,407,504 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BGNE. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BeiGene during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BeiGene during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in BeiGene by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BeiGene in the 3rd quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BeiGene by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. 51.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing various medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

