Beldex Trading Up 6.8% This Week (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 15th. During the last seven days, Beldex has traded 6.8% higher against the dollar. Beldex has a market cap of $132.41 million and $2.85 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0429 or 0.00000206 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,545.79 or 0.07425940 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00080539 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00031614 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00061836 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000354 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010459 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001143 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00024847 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000251 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,970,000,000 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of Beldex exchange and Beldex wallet.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

