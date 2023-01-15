Bend DAO Trading 25.3% Higher Over Last Week (BEND)

Bend DAO (BEND) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 14th. Bend DAO has a market cap of $60.00 million and approximately $306,902.11 worth of Bend DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bend DAO token can currently be purchased for about $0.0060 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Bend DAO has traded 25.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003264 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $89.91 or 0.00427617 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,350.65 or 0.30203451 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $180.73 or 0.00859545 BTC.

Bend DAO Token Profile

Bend DAO was first traded on March 22nd, 2022. Bend DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Bend DAO’s official Twitter account is @benddao. Bend DAO’s official website is www.benddao.xyz.

Buying and Selling Bend DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “BendDAO is a decentralized peer-to-pool based NFT liquidity protocol. Depositors provide ETH liquidity to the lending pool to earn interest, while borrowers are able to borrow ETH through the lending pool using NFTs as collateral instantly.Bend protocol enables NFT assets to be pooled and converted into representing ERC721 boundNFTs to realize NFT loans.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bend DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bend DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bend DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

