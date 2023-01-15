Berenberg Bank Initiates Coverage on Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $230.00 price objective on the software company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ADSK. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Autodesk from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Autodesk from $242.00 to $236.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Autodesk from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Autodesk from $270.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $239.00.

Autodesk Stock Performance

ADSK opened at $200.59 on Wednesday. Autodesk has a 52-week low of $163.20 and a 52-week high of $262.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.28 billion, a PE ratio of 70.88, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.98.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.04). Autodesk had a return on equity of 108.29% and a net margin of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to purchase up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total value of $87,208.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,381,938.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total transaction of $87,208.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,381,938.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.66, for a total value of $77,090.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,458.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,672 shares of company stock worth $524,213. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Autodesk

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk by 351.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the software company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,479 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,691 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,915 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Autodesk

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Further Reading

