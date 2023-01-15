BHP Group (OTCMKTS:BHPLF) Upgraded at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of BHP Group (OTCMKTS:BHPLFGet Rating) to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning. They currently have $3,100.00 target price on the stock.

BHP Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BHPLF opened at $34.34 on Thursday. BHP Group has a 52 week low of $23.12 and a 52 week high of $40.01.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Featured Stories

