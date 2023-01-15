BHP Group (OTCMKTS:BHPLF) Upgraded at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of BHP Group (OTCMKTS:BHPLF – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning. They currently have $3,100.00 target price on the stock.
BHP Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BHPLF opened at $34.34 on Thursday. BHP Group has a 52 week low of $23.12 and a 52 week high of $40.01.
About BHP Group
