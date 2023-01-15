BHP Group (OTCMKTS:BHPLF) Upgraded at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of BHP Group (OTCMKTS:BHPLF – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning. They currently have $3,100.00 target price on the stock.

BHP Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BHPLF opened at $34.34 on Thursday. BHP Group has a 52 week low of $23.12 and a 52 week high of $40.01.

Get BHP Group alerts:

About BHP Group

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.