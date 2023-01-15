Bitcicoin (BITCI) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $709,655.71

Bitcicoin (BITCI) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 15th. One Bitcicoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcicoin has a market capitalization of $20.00 million and $709,655.71 worth of Bitcicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcicoin has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003156 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 47.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00009885 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.25 or 0.00429575 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,303.76 or 0.30341705 BTC.

About Bitcicoin

Bitcicoin uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 29th, 2020. Bitcicoin’s total supply is 29,913,670,123 coins and its circulating supply is 7,789,232,108 coins. Bitcicoin’s official website is www.bitcichain.com. Bitcicoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcicom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcicoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcicom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcicoin’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcicom.

Bitcicoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcicoin, the mainnet coin of the BitciChain blockchain, gains value with Token projects created on the Bitcichain blockchain. For the transfer of tokens on Bitcichain, the blockchain network fee is paid with Bitcicoin. Bitcicoin can be easily stored in Bitci E-Wallets developed by Bitci Teknoloji. Bitcicoin can be traded on Bitci.com and all stock exchanges on which it is listed.Proof of Authority (PoA) is an algorithm that offers a more flexible blockchain consensus mechanism as an alternative to Proof of Work and Proof of Stake, performs better in terms of transaction capacity per second, and provides a consensus mechanism based on the reputation of the validator itself.In Proof-of-Authority-based networks, transactions and blocks are validated by validated accounts known as “validators”. Validators run software that enables transactions in blocks.See the Features tab for additional information.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcicoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcicoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

