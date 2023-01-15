Bitcoin Gold Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $11.28 Million (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 15th. In the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded up 20.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for approximately $15.83 or 0.00076175 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a total market capitalization of $277.17 million and approximately $11.28 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Gold Profile

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tends to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have.”

