Bitcoin SV Price Hits $44.57 on Exchanges (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. Bitcoin SV has a total market capitalization of $858.78 million and $69.51 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be purchased for $44.57 or 0.00214733 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,758.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.64 or 0.00595625 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00043562 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000616 BTC.
Bitcoin SV Profile
BSV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,266,077 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinassn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.com.
Bitcoin SV Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.
