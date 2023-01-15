Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.50.
Several brokerages recently commented on BLMN. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Friday, October 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.
Insider Buying and Selling at Bloomin’ Brands
In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total value of $4,838,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 243,594 shares in the company, valued at $5,892,538.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Bloomin’ Brands news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 200,000 shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total transaction of $4,838,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 243,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,892,538.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 203,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $4,655,523.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 243,594 shares in the company, valued at $5,585,610.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 724,508 shares of company stock valued at $17,083,646 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.85% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bloomin’ Brands
Bloomin’ Brands Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock opened at $23.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. Bloomin’ Brands has a fifty-two week low of $15.89 and a fifty-two week high of $25.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.78.
Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 92.10% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.
Bloomin’ Brands Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.58%.
Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile
Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bloomin’ Brands (BLMN)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 01/09-01/13
- JPMorgan Chase Falls As Banks Brace For Recession
- Why is the Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Price up 261%?
- Roku Stock Price is Trending, Here’s Why
- Carvana Stock Rally, Here’s What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.