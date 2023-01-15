Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.50.

Several brokerages recently commented on BLMN. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Friday, October 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Bloomin’ Brands

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total value of $4,838,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 243,594 shares in the company, valued at $5,892,538.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Bloomin’ Brands news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 200,000 shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total transaction of $4,838,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 243,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,892,538.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 203,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $4,655,523.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 243,594 shares in the company, valued at $5,585,610.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 724,508 shares of company stock valued at $17,083,646 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin’ Brands Trading Up 1.0 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLMN. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 68,971 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 13,667 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $345,000. MQS Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 19,109 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 7,445 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 559,736 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,272,000 after acquiring an additional 40,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $446,000.

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock opened at $23.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. Bloomin’ Brands has a fifty-two week low of $15.89 and a fifty-two week high of $25.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.78.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 92.10% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Bloomin’ Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.58%.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.