BNP Paribas Lowers Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) to Neutral

BNP Paribas lowered shares of Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

BBY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America downgraded Best Buy from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Best Buy from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Best Buy to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Best Buy from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Best Buy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $82.71.

Best Buy Stock Performance

Shares of BBY stock opened at $85.78 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.42. Best Buy has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $112.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The technology retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.35. Best Buy had a return on equity of 57.26% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Best Buy will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 12th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 52.69%.

Insider Activity at Best Buy

In related news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 2,500 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $199,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,423,971.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 2,500 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $199,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,423,971.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 366,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $29,998,234.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 590,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,356,727.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 368,628 shares of company stock valued at $30,200,017 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBY. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Best Buy by 29.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 1.1% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 39,097 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 31.1% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 105,369 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $9,578,000 after buying an additional 24,977 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the first quarter valued at $499,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 6.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,144 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

