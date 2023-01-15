Boeing (NYSE:BA) Price Target Increased to $207.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $207.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the aircraft producer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BA. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Boeing from $185.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Boeing from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the company from $213.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $222.53.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $214.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $185.33 and a 200-day moving average of $161.61. Boeing has a 52-week low of $113.02 and a 52-week high of $229.67. The stock has a market cap of $127.15 billion, a PE ratio of -15.03, a PEG ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.43.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The business had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Boeing will post -8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,285 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,285 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David L. Calhoun purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Tevis Investment Management boosted its stake in Boeing by 69.6% during the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

