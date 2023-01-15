Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Highview Capital Management LLC DE

Highview Capital Management LLC DE trimmed its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 49.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 450 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 446 shares during the quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE’s holdings in Booking were worth $739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BKNG. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 18 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 188.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 26 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,250.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wolfe Research downgraded Booking from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,424.85.

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total transaction of $68,839.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 758 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,864.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Booking stock opened at $2,301.34 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,616.85 and a twelve month high of $2,715.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.80, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2,018.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,906.30.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $49.40 by $3.63. Booking had a return on equity of 81.11% and a net margin of 15.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $37.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 95.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

