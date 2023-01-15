Brickley Wealth Management Cuts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Brickley Wealth Management reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 735 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Brickley Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Brickley Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,415,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,556,296,000 after buying an additional 1,508,810 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 48,227,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,008,694,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084,415 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,621,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,941,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042,532 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,901,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,370,360,000 after purchasing an additional 740,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,388,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,057,417,000 after purchasing an additional 445,474 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $42.14 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $34.88 and a 52 week high of $51.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.53.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

