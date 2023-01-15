Brickley Wealth Management Purchases 867 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Brickley Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF comprises about 0.1% of Brickley Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Brickley Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV now owns 2,885,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $246,285,000 after acquiring an additional 372,053 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,883,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $160,765,000 after acquiring an additional 71,537 shares during the period. SCHRODERS IS Ltd grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 481.5% in the 2nd quarter. SCHRODERS IS Ltd now owns 1,430,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $122,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,298 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,374,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $139,195,000 after acquiring an additional 10,248 shares during the period. Finally, Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 581.6% in the 2nd quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 1,134,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,805,000 after acquiring an additional 967,924 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of VT opened at $91.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.94 and a 200-day moving average of $86.78. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a one year low of $76.80 and a one year high of $106.17.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.