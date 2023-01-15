Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.46.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BHG. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Bright Health Group from $2.25 to $1.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen reduced their target price on Bright Health Group to $1.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Bright Health Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Bright Health Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th.

Get Bright Health Group alerts:

Bright Health Group Price Performance

BHG opened at $0.92 on Friday. Bright Health Group has a 12 month low of $0.49 and a 12 month high of $4.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $579.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Bright Health Group ( NYSE:BHG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Bright Health Group had a negative return on equity of 190.07% and a negative net margin of 26.48%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bright Health Group will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bright Health Group news, Director Manuel Kadre bought 64,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.03 per share, for a total transaction of $66,421.61. Following the transaction, the director now owns 414,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,921.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeffrey R. Immelt purchased 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.62 per share, for a total transaction of $248,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 598,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,767.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Manuel Kadre purchased 64,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.03 per share, for a total transaction of $66,421.61. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 414,487 shares in the company, valued at $426,921.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 767,794 shares of company stock worth $605,596. Company insiders own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bright Health Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA purchased a new position in shares of Bright Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bright Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth $1,532,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of Bright Health Group in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bright Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, G&S Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bright Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000.

Bright Health Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bright Health Group, Inc, a healthcare company, provides health insurance policies in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The NeueHealth segment delivers virtual and in-person clinical care services to patients under contracts through its owned and affiliated primary care clinics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.