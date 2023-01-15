Brinker Capital Investments LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lowered its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,067,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,354 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $52,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pflug Koory LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 412.1% in the second quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1,316.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2,506.8% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

FNDF opened at $31.11 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $24.81 and a 52 week high of $34.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.19.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.