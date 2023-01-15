Brinker Capital Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,145 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned 0.06% of MSCI worth $19,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in MSCI by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 77 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,538,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Stock Performance

Shares of MSCI opened at $505.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $487.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $462.17. The company has a market capitalization of $40.40 billion, a PE ratio of 48.72 and a beta of 1.11. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $376.41 and a fifty-two week high of $564.27.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $560.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.96 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 115.88% and a net margin of 38.23%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.22%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.38, for a total transaction of $498,718.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,212,369.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.38, for a total transaction of $498,718.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,212,369.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total transaction of $3,450,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,157,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $423.00 to $459.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of MSCI to $504.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $500.00 to $518.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on MSCI from $444.00 to $498.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $529.20.

MSCI Profile

(Get Rating)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

See Also

