Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $15.61 Million Stock Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,817 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,427 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned 0.05% of Yum! Brands worth $15,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of YUM. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 396.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 668.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 292 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on YUM shares. Cowen upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.60.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

YUM opened at $130.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.99. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.96 and a 52-week high of $132.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $127.53 and its 200-day moving average is $119.31.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 19.13%. On average, research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.05%.

Insider Transactions at Yum! Brands

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total transaction of $547,366.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,076,011.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.