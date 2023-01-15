Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $27.92 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 135,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,358 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF makes up about 0.6% of Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned about 0.31% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $27,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 19,949.5% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,596,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583,062 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,528,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $522,286,000 after acquiring an additional 332,609 shares during the period. Barings LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,391,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $287,070,000 after buying an additional 25,800 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,042,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $215,039,000 after buying an additional 62,730 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 40.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 640,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,135,000 after buying an additional 185,418 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

IWO opened at $230.72 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $192.88 and a twelve month high of $271.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $220.87 and a 200-day moving average of $221.62.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

