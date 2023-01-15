Brinker Capital Investments LLC Increases Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 92,661 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,173 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $14,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WDAY. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Workday by 2.8% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Workday by 11.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Workday in the first quarter worth about $2,974,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Workday by 2.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Workday by 10.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,391 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. 66.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workday Price Performance

WDAY opened at $167.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $160.92 and a 200-day moving average of $158.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.80 and a beta of 1.27. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.72 and a 12-month high of $260.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 29th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WDAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Societe Generale decreased their target price on Workday to $212.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on Workday from $198.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Loop Capital downgraded Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $225.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Workday from $235.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Workday from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.09.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO James Bozzini sold 4,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $709,789.08. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 103,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,694,032.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO James Bozzini sold 4,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $709,789.08. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 103,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,694,032.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total transaction of $846,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,548 shares of company stock worth $20,795,439 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

