Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 5,323 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC cut its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 241,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,323 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $20,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total transaction of $9,431,686.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,312,555. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total value of $9,431,686.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,312,555. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 1,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total value of $185,261.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,806.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,165,809 shares of company stock worth $118,007,120. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $112.25 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.88 and a 1 year high of $115.49. The firm has a market cap of $284.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on MRK. Truist Financial increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.39.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

