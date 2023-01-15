Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) is FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s 3rd Largest Position

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lowered its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,690 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 790 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for 3.4% of FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $36,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in Broadcom by 6.9% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,747 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 7.6% in the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the third quarter worth approximately $118,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 10.6% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,517 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,615,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Bank acquired a new position in Broadcom during the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $579.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $241.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $541.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $510.71. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.07 and a 52-week high of $645.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.50 by $0.95. Broadcom had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 34.62%. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 69.43%.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total value of $97,726.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on AVGO shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Broadcom to $650.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Cowen increased their price target on Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Cowen increased their price target on Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Broadcom from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $667.37.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

