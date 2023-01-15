Brokerages Set Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Price Target at $71.93

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.31.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Corteva from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Corteva from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Corteva from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corteva

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTVA. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Corteva during the 1st quarter valued at $152,193,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Corteva by 244.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,133,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,063 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Corteva by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,030,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,696 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Corteva by 691.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,301,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Corteva by 68.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,649,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,553 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $62.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Corteva has a 1-year low of $43.74 and a 1-year high of $68.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.91 and its 200-day moving average is $60.66.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Corteva will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 32.09%.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

