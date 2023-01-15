Brokerages Set Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) Target Price at C$59.36

Shares of Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$59.45.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Emera from C$63.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of Emera from C$53.50 to C$55.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Emera from C$64.00 to C$63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Emera from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Emera from C$69.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

Emera Stock Performance

Shares of EMA opened at C$53.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.95, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.70. Emera has a twelve month low of C$48.63 and a twelve month high of C$65.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$52.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$56.30. The firm has a market cap of C$14.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.04.

Emera Dividend Announcement

Emera ( TSE:EMA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.74 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.59 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Emera will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. Emera’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.63%.

About Emera

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

