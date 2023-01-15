Brokerages Set KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Price Target at $39.09

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.55.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut KB Home from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp upgraded KB Home from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Raymond James cut KB Home from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on KB Home from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on KB Home from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

In other KB Home news, EVP Albert Z. Praw sold 29,777 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.77, for a total value of $856,684.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 143,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,124,553.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KB Home by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,970,899 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $258,098,000 after acquiring an additional 108,191 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of KB Home by 99.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,341,247 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161,680 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of KB Home by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,002,669 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,794,000 after acquiring an additional 21,677 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of KB Home by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,740,695 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,744,000 after acquiring an additional 139,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of KB Home by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,714,148 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,351,000 after purchasing an additional 279,445 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

KBH opened at $35.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.21. KB Home has a one year low of $24.78 and a one year high of $50.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.53.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

