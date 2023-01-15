Brokerages Set Quilter plc (OTCMKTS:QUILF) PT at $129.08

Quilter plc (OTCMKTS:QUILF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $129.08.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on QUILF shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Quilter from GBX 145 ($1.77) to GBX 135 ($1.64) in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Quilter from GBX 85 ($1.04) to GBX 83 ($1.01) in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Quilter Price Performance

OTCMKTS QUILF opened at $1.03 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.12. Quilter has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $1.20.

About Quilter

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, High Net Worth and Affluent. The company offers financial advice for protection, mortgages, savings, investments, and pensions. It also provides Quilter Investment Platform, an investment platform for advice-based wealth management products and services; Quilter Investors, which offers investment solutions; and Quilter Financial Planning, a restricted and independent financial adviser network that provides mortgage and financial planning advice and financial solutions to individuals and businesses through a network of intermediaries.

