Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on BAM. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. CIBC assumed coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.11.

BAM stock opened at $31.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.66. Brookfield Asset Management has a 1-year low of $26.76 and a 1-year high of $36.50. The stock has a market cap of $13.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.65.

Insider Activity

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 2,135,176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $51,436,389.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,281,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,956,442.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total transaction of $9,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,797,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,251,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 2,135,176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $51,436,389.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,281,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,956,442.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield Asset Management

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,613,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,957,000 after purchasing an additional 13,953 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $289,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 264.2% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 13,191 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 26,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

