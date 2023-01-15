C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Neutral”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $90.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $103.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a hold rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Cowen downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $106.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Vertical Research raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $102.23.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $93.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 1 year low of $86.57 and a 1 year high of $121.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.78. The firm has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.76.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Increases Dividend

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 54.77% and a net margin of 4.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This is a positive change from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.61%.

Insider Activity at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In related news, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 5,276 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.73, for a total value of $515,623.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,456,781.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On C.H. Robinson Worldwide

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,867 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 23,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

