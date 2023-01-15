Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Acquired by Highview Capital Management LLC DE

Highview Capital Management LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 299.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,391 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,793 shares during the quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,293 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,260 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,044 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems to $206.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.09.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $169.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.43. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.32 and a 12-month high of $194.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $902.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.85 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.19% and a net margin of 22.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.63, for a total transaction of $35,907.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,456,551.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Young Sohn sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total value of $1,660,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,037,752. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.63, for a total value of $35,907.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 93,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,456,551.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 180,750 shares of company stock valued at $28,843,710. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

