Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Stock Position Cut by Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC

Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC lessened its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 2.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 210,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,143 shares during the quarter. Canadian National Railway comprises 1.6% of Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $22,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CNI. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Shares of CNI opened at $123.69 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $123.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $83.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.90. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $103.79 and a one year high of $137.19.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.99% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CNI. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. CIBC lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.60.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Featured Stories

