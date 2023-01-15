CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Cut to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $60.00 target price on the stock.

KMX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of CarMax from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of CarMax from $108.00 to $72.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $49.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Argus cut shares of CarMax from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of CarMax from $64.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.40.

CarMax Price Performance

Shares of CarMax stock opened at $65.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. CarMax has a 1-year low of $52.10 and a 1-year high of $116.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CarMax

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.18 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 10.69%. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CarMax will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in CarMax by 595.2% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CarMax by 233.7% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in CarMax by 410.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in CarMax during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

