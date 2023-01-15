Casper (CSPR) Trading 15.1% Higher Over Last Week

Casper (CSPR) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 15th. During the last seven days, Casper has traded 15.1% higher against the US dollar. Casper has a total market capitalization of $347.34 million and $6.09 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Casper coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0326 or 0.00000157 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003170 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 48.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.68 or 0.00427567 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,263.65 or 0.30199923 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $183.50 or 0.00884737 BTC.

About Casper

Casper was first traded on May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,430,156,193 coins and its circulating supply is 10,667,884,210 coins. The official message board for Casper is casper.network/network/blog. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Casper is casper.network.

Buying and Selling Casper

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,429,370,766 with 10,667,151,163 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.03325333 USD and is down -0.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 43 active market(s) with $7,622,364.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

