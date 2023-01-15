Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share, Atb Cap Markets Forecasts (TSE:CET)

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:CET – Get Rating) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cathedral Energy Services in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 10th. Atb Cap Markets analyst T. Monachello anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the year. Atb Cap Markets currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cathedral Energy Services’ current full-year earnings is $0.30 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Cathedral Energy Services’ FY2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$107.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$86.00 million.

Cathedral Energy Services Trading Down 1.4 %

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Firstegy restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cathedral Energy Services in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Cathedral Energy Services from C$1.65 to C$2.25 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Acumen Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a C$1.80 price objective on shares of Cathedral Energy Services in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th.

Shares of CET stock opened at C$1.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$312.07 million and a P/E ratio of 28.00. Cathedral Energy Services has a twelve month low of C$0.44 and a twelve month high of C$1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cathedral Energy Services

In related news, Director Roderick Donald Maxwell purchased 46,000 shares of Cathedral Energy Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$60,000.

About Cathedral Energy Services

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiary, Cathedral Energy Services Inc, offers directional drilling services to oil and natural gas companies in western Canada and the United States. It provides directional drilling services, motor rentals, automated gamma, remote drilling, drilling optimization, and well planning services.

