Cavitation Technologies (OTCMKTS:CVAT) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.04

Cavitation Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVAT)'s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.04 and traded as low as $0.02. Cavitation Technologies shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 86,477 shares.

Cavitation Technologies Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average is $0.04.

About Cavitation Technologies

Cavitation Technologies, Inc develops, patents, and commercializes proprietary technology for use in the processing of various industrial and consumer-oriented fluids in the United States. The company provides Nano Reactor and Nano Neutralization Systems for refining vegetable oils, such as soybean, rapeseed, canola, and palm oil.

