Cavitation Technologies (OTCMKTS:CVAT) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.04

Cavitation Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVAT – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.04 and traded as low as $0.02. Cavitation Technologies shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 86,477 shares.
Cavitation Technologies Price Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average is $0.04.
About Cavitation Technologies
Cavitation Technologies, Inc develops, patents, and commercializes proprietary technology for use in the processing of various industrial and consumer-oriented fluids in the United States. The company provides Nano Reactor and Nano Neutralization Systems for refining vegetable oils, such as soybean, rapeseed, canola, and palm oil.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cavitation Technologies (CVAT)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 01/09-01/13
- JPMorgan Chase Falls As Banks Brace For Recession
- Why is the Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Price up 261%?
- Roku Stock Price is Trending, Here’s Why
- Carvana Stock Rally, Here’s What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for Cavitation Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavitation Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.