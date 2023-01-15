CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 6,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,646,000. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 1.7% of CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 419.0% in the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 356.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 153.8% in the third quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 43.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $280.97 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $254.26 and a fifty-two week high of $380.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $277.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $287.70.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $0.655 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

