Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Shares Bought by Tobam

Tobam raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,797 shares during the quarter. Tobam owned about 0.13% of Cboe Global Markets worth $16,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CBOE. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 406.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

CBOE opened at $124.49 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $124.49 and a 200-day moving average of $122.17. The company has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.17 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.82 and a 1-year high of $139.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Cboe Global Markets Increases Dividend

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.09. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $442.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is an increase from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CBOE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $159.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $144.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.67.

Insider Activity at Cboe Global Markets

In related news, CAO Jill Griebenow sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $51,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Cboe Global Markets news, CAO Jill Griebenow sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $51,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John P. Sexton sold 2,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $364,744.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,929,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

