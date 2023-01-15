CCFNB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCFN) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $48.23

CCFNB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCFN – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $48.23 and traded as low as $48.00. CCFNB Bancorp shares last traded at $48.00, with a volume of 100 shares traded.
CCFNB Bancorp Stock Up 2.1 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.15 and its 200 day moving average is $48.20.
CCFNB Bancorp Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.82%.
CCFNB Bancorp Company Profile
CCFNB Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First Columbia Bank & Trust Co that provides banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers. It accepts checking, savings, money market, interest checking, individual retirement, and repo sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and demand and time deposits.
