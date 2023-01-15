CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.92.
Several research analysts have recently commented on CX shares. StockNews.com downgraded CEMEX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 12th. Redburn Partners started coverage on CEMEX in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.90 target price for the company. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded CEMEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded CEMEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th.
CEMEX Stock Down 1.2 %
NYSE:CX opened at $4.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.37. CEMEX has a 52-week low of $3.20 and a 52-week high of $6.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.02.
Institutional Trading of CEMEX
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in CEMEX by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 71,539,934 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $280,437,000 after purchasing an additional 19,187,390 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in CEMEX by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 35,265,806 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,302 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in CEMEX by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,740,557 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,720,000 after acquiring an additional 173,514 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC raised its holdings in CEMEX by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 19,699,665 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,223,000 after acquiring an additional 366,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in CEMEX by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 14,332,010 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,182,000 after acquiring an additional 544,100 shares in the last quarter. 28.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About CEMEX
CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CEMEX (CX)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 01/09-01/13
- JPMorgan Chase Falls As Banks Brace For Recession
- Why is the Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Price up 261%?
- Roku Stock Price is Trending, Here’s Why
- Carvana Stock Rally, Here’s What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for CEMEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.