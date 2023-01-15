CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.92.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CX shares. StockNews.com downgraded CEMEX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 12th. Redburn Partners started coverage on CEMEX in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.90 target price for the company. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded CEMEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded CEMEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th.

NYSE:CX opened at $4.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.37. CEMEX has a 52-week low of $3.20 and a 52-week high of $6.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.02.

CEMEX ( NYSE:CX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter. CEMEX had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 7.53%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CEMEX will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in CEMEX by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 71,539,934 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $280,437,000 after purchasing an additional 19,187,390 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in CEMEX by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 35,265,806 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,302 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in CEMEX by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,740,557 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,720,000 after acquiring an additional 173,514 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC raised its holdings in CEMEX by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 19,699,665 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,223,000 after acquiring an additional 366,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in CEMEX by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 14,332,010 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,182,000 after acquiring an additional 544,100 shares in the last quarter. 28.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

