Chainbing Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $711.36 Million (CBG)

Chainbing (CBG) traded 16.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. In the last seven days, Chainbing has traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Chainbing has a market cap of $711.36 million and approximately $8,310.89 worth of Chainbing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chainbing token can currently be bought for $1.41 or 0.00006768 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Chainbing

Chainbing’s launch date was July 28th, 2020. Chainbing’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 503,420,200 tokens. Chainbing’s official Twitter account is @chain_bing and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chainbing’s official message board is medium.com/@chainbing. Chainbing’s official website is www.chainbing.io.

Buying and Selling Chainbing

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainbing is dedicated to storing, indexing, analyzing, and sharing data on the blockchain to provide users with fast and accurate information.”

